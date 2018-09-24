Clitheroe great-grandma unites family and friends for Rosemere

Friends, family and former work colleagues of Rosemere Cancer Foundation supporter and volunteer Mandy Wilson packed Low Moor Club in Clitheroe for an evening fundraiser that raised £819 for the charity.

The event made £500 in its first hour as guests gathered to enjoy nibbles and chance their luck on the bottle tombola and in a grand raffle that included prizes donated by a number of local businesses.

Julie Burgess, who helped to organise the evening along with Mandy’s three daughters and husband Roger, said: “Mandy and I have been friends for 50 years since we attended Ribblesdale High School together. She’s a lovely, caring person, who has worked tirelessly to help those with cancer whether through taking part in Race for Life, volunteering for Rosemere Cancer Foundation or just sitting with someone who has the disease and being there for them.”

Mandy, a retired care home manager, lives with Roger in Henthorn and has three great-grandchildren as well as eight grandchildren. She was herself first diagnosed with cancer eight years ago but battled the disease to be given the all clear. Recently though Mandy has again been told she has cancer.

Julie added: “Mandy usually hosts at least two events a year at home for Rosemere Cancer Foundation such as a coffee morning or quiz night. She wanted to put on a fundraiser but with not being too well, we decided to have it at Low Moor Club instead.”

Louise Grant, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s East Lancs fundraising co-ordinator, said: “Mandy is a wonderful lady, who along with her family and friends has done so much for us. Mandy and Roger have always been willing helpers when we’ve had stands on Clitheroe Market or been collecting in local supermarkets.

“She’s one of our superstars and the turn-out for her Low Moor Club event is testament to the high esteem in which she’s held not just by us but also by all those who are lucky enough to know her.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local cancer units across the two counties, including those at Burnley General and the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospitals.

The charity funds cutting edge equipment, research, training and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk