Clitheroe friends’ milestone birthday 60-mile trek to honour Brooke

Long time friends, Martin Wrigley and Bryan Pierce, have come up with an unusual way to spend their 50th birthday celebrations.

Martin, a dedicated fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House at Alder Hey in Liverpool, and Bryan, who before moving to Clitheroe lived for many years close to Alder Hey, are planning on walking the entire route from Clitheroe to Ronald McDonald House - 62 miles over two days!

The walk has been appropriately named 50/FIFTY Walk4Brooke and will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I lost my daughter, Brooke, many years ago and whilst she was being cared for at Alder Hey, her mum and I were given a room in which to stay, completely free of charge so that we could be at Brooke’s bedside anytime we wanted,” Martin said.

“Brooke was born with Marfan’s Syndrome and sadly died after 17 days. Whilst this was obviously a traumatic time, it was made slightly easier by being close to Brooke and Ronald McDonald House made this possible. This facility is a registered charity and is funded entirely by public donations. It costs about £175 for a family to stay there for a week and with annual costs of up to £700,000 it is vital that funds are raised through whatever events may be possible. This is the latest event I have organised and comes on the back of Ride4Brooke and Live4 Brooke, which both raised lots of money over the last 18 months.”

The duo are walking 50kms on Martin’s birthday, followed by another 50kms a day later for Bryan’s birthday. With an overnight stay in Burscough, they hope to reach Liverpool late in the afternoon of the 10th, where cakes and cups of tea have been promised by the staff at the house.

“I first came to Clitheroe for Martin’s 21st,” said Bryan. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would one day walk back nearly 62 miles to close to where I used to live. We have prepared well and done a lot of walking so far and are hoping the weather will be kind to us.”

The walk mainly involves main roads and clothing has been kindly donated by Stephen Pietrzak, at Ribble Valley Supplies.

Anyon wishing to sponsor the pair are asked to log onto their justgiving page on www.justgiving.com/fundraising/martin-wrigley3 or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bryan-pierce

