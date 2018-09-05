Clitheroe firm backs cycling initiative

Hundreds of people are riding their bikes during September as part of a fun competition to see which workplaces can get more of their employees cycling.

More than 55 businesses across the county, including the Printed Cup Company in Clitheroe, have already signed up to Cycle September, an initiative to encourage more people to discover the convenience and health benefits of using their bike.

Katy Atkinson, HR manager at the Printed Cup Company, said: “We are really excited to get behind Cycle September 2018. We are lucky to live in beautiful Lancashire with so many scenic cycle routes on our doorstep, so we want to encourage people to get outside and enjoy them.

“Cycling is great for physical and mental well being, not to mention avoiding the traffic and reducing CO2 emissions!”

The free scheme run by cycling promotion company Love to Ride, and supported by Lancashire County Council, is open throughout September, so there’s still time to sign up. The challenge ranks companies of all sizes in league tables, with prizes on offer for those which get the highest percentage of their staff to log a ride.

There are also lots of individual prizes up for grabs for riding and encouraging others, from holidays and bikes, to unique cycling gear.

County Coun. Keith Iddon, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Cycle September is a tried and tested way of encouraging more people to cycle and harnesses the enthusiasm of companies to ensure their staff stay healthy and motivated through exercise.

"It’s open to everyone, from regular cyclists, to first-time cyclists, to people who have a bike but simply haven’t ridden for a while.

"Besides the long-term benefits of making cycling part of your routine, the prizes on offer are a great incentive to sign up, and I’d encourage anyone who thinks they might be interested to find out more.”

Participants only have to log a ride of 10 minutes or more to be entered in a prize draw and help their organisation climb the leader board.

It only takes 30 seconds to register at lovetoride.net/lancashire.