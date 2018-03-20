Clitheroe FC appeals to rebuild storm damaged stand

This is the devastation caused after Storm Emma ripped through the oldest stand at Clitheroe Football Club.

A clean up operation has been under way after gale force winds from the storm destroyed the Shed Ed stand earlier this month. Now, an appeal has been launched to raise £5,000 towards repairs.

Chairman of the club, Anne Barker, said the club has received a positive response so far.

“Unfortunately, our oldest stand was destroyed by Storm Emma at the beginning of March, and due to safety reasons, it had to be completely torn down.

“The stand is the oldest in the ground installed over 45 years ago and throughout that time continued to be an integral part of Shawbridge, sheltering our home regulars and away fan groups alike.

“The initial £5,000 will be used for the preliminary work and preparations of installing a new stand, but we are all too aware that in 2018 a new stand will cost considerably more. Our initial target is to have a new stand in place for the beginning of the 2018/19 season.”

Since the appeal was launched on a Justgiving site, kind-hearted Ribble Valley residents and businesses have shown their support.

Anne said: “One Clitheroe firm came forward immediately to fund the scaffolding and safety netting required to keep the balls within the ground.

“We belong to a league and its a friendly league so it’s been heartwarming to see fans donate towards the new stand. We are grateful for any donations received.”

Donors left messages of support on the JustGiving page: “The volunteers did a terrific job in dismantling the stand in the high winds. Well done to you all for your effort. Here’s my contribution to the cause. Come on you Blues!”

Just over £2,000 has been raised of the £5,000 target. To support the club, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/clitheroefcstand