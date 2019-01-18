Clitheroe entrepreneur's inspirational business expo for women

A one day event aimed at providing inspiration to local businesswomen has been organised by an award winning female entrepreneur from Clitheroe.

The LIFE Expo, which will be held in Manchester on Saturday, January 26th, is the vision of Clitheroe's Rebecca Jane and another successful Lancashire business woman, Coral Horn, from Blackpool.

Aimed at women who want to start a business, grow an existing one or find the motivation and inspiration to kick start their careers, Rebecca Jane says The LIFE Expo may even change their lives!

LIFE stands for Ladies Inspiring Future Enterprise and, with a projected 2,000 visitors and 70 exhibitors, there will be every type of resource available to help develop and grow ideas, all under one roof.

Rebecca, who is mum to daughters Peach (six) and Paris (12), spent just £200 creating The Lady Detective Agency in 2009 with it going on to become the largest female investigation company in the world with eight international branches employing more than 50 members of staff.

A broadcast journalist with ITV for the last eight years, Rebecca has regularly appeared on This Morning and Good Morning Britain, with her media connections and enthusiasm attracting a number of celebrity speakers to participate in The LIFE Expo event.

These include another Clitheroe resident - Rosie the Cake Diva - the first ever British Army female helicopter pilot, who changed her career to bake cakes!

"A few years into my business journey I knew I wanted to expand, but didn’t know which route was best," said Rebecca. "I spoke to advisors, like the Growth Hub, who are exhibiting at the expo. I talked about all my different options and I decided to make the agency into a franchise. It was a fantastic business model that saw my ‘good little business' become an international success."

She added: "There will be a variety of franchise and ‘at home’ opportunities at the expo. From health and beauty products to jewellery brands. Not all ladies have dreams of being the next Karen Brady, they may just want a little side business alongside the kids or another job to bring in extra income. The expo will provide a variety of options for them to consider and sign up!"

For more details about The LIFE Expo, which will take place from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, January 26th, visit: www.thelifeexpo.co.uk

Tickets are free but registration is essential via the website.