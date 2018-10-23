Clitheroe employees ask everyone to dig deep for toy appeal

A store in Clitheroe is once again supporting a Christmas toy appeal by the Salvation Army.



And staff at Homebase’s Queensway store are hoping that people will dig deep so that everyone can enjoy a good Christmas this year.

Fundraising events at the store include a “guess the Teddy bear’s name” competition which is currently being run by staff and costs £1 per guess. Two cake sales are also being held in store on October 27th and November 24th.

All the money raised through these initiatives will be used to buy presents which will then be donated to the Salvation Army Toy Appeal.

Last year, staff at the store helped to raise £1,700 for the appeal and helped just short of 300 local families.

The store, this year, is also acting as a drop off point for Christmas presents for the appeal.

Chloe Walton, a team member at Homebase in Clitheroe, said: “This year we’re hoping to go above and beyond what we achieved last year and raise even more money, helping more local families.

“We’re asking members of the public to donate new, unwrapped presents which are suitable for children age 0-16 years.

“We’re obviously not expecting people to go out and spend a lot, a colouring book, hat, scarves, a toy car or a toy doll would be perfect for children who may not receive a gift this Christmas.”

The deadline for donations is November 29th as everything needs to be passed on to the Salvation Army whose volunteers need ample time to distribute everything.