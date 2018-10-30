Clitheroe duo's sponsored sleep out for charity

Two caring Clitheroe woman are bracing themselves for a night of sleeping on the streets to raise funds two charities that support homeless people.

Katriona Hall, (24), the manager of Clitheroe’s Shelter charity shop, is taking part in a sponsored sleep out in front of Manchester Cathedral on November 9th to raise much needed funds for both Shelter and the Booth Centre.

Clitheroe Shelter shop volunteer Nicola Bowker.

She is being joined by Nicola Bowker, (51), who is a volunteer in Clitheroe’s Shelter.

Kat said: “Shelter supports millions of people per year struggling with bad housing or homelessness by providing advice, support and legal services, including thousands of people who use our services here in the North West. With more money, we can provide services to the many more people who need us.

“The second charity we will be raising money for is the Booth Centre in Manchester. This centre is a safe space for homeless people; providing food, advice, support and running sessions which increase employability skills and confidence.

For more details pop into or call the Shelter shop on 01200 425122. To make a donation visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katriona-hall5