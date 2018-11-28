Clitheroe dad's ongoing mission to help the homeless

Donations of sleeping bags are urgently needed by a kind-hearted Clitheroe dad who will be helping homeless people in Preston this Friday.

Father-of-two Chris Hayton, who is calling on local residents to donate sleeping bags as well as footwear, socks, gloves and underwear, recently spent a Friday evening in Blackpool handing out donations to the homeless.

Chris, who works as a chef at Stonyhurst College, travelled to Blackpool with a band of 20 like-minded people who had responded to his Facebook post appealing for donations.

Keen snooker player Chris wanted to do something to help after speaking to homeless people in Blackpool. He subsequently appealed on Facebook for clothing as well as outdoor gear such as sleeping bags and tents, which he then distributed.

Amazed by the local community’s generosity, people even ordered sleeping bags to be delivered directly to Chris’s house.

A collection point for items is already well established at Low Moor Club in Clitheroe and anyone who can make a donation is asked to leave it there.