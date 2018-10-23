Clitheroe Cricket Club stages its first ever bonfire event

Clitheroe Cricket Club is staging its first ever bonfire and fireworks display next Friday.

The event will take place at its Chatburn Road home on Friday, November 2nd, with gates open from 5-30pm.

The bonfire will be lit at 6-30pm with fireworks due to start at around 7-30pm, but there is plenty more for families to enjoy on the night.

A tuck shop, as well as a toy shop, are sure to keep the kids happy, while a tea room will be selling curry and homemade samosas along with hot drinks and mulled wine. There will also be a barbecue outdoors.

Inside the club, the bar will be offering Bowland beers and a wine list provided by D.Byrne & Co. There will also be an outdoor cans bar.

Tickets, which are only available in advance and cannot be bought on the night, are priced at £5 for adults and £2 for children, who must be supervised by an adult. Family tickets, meanwhile, for two adults and two children, cost £10.

These can be bought via www.tinyurl.com/clitheroeccbonfire or at various outlets around Clitheroe and surrounding villages. See the cricket club’s website – www.clitheroecricket.com/news/clitheroe-cricket-club-bonfire-fireworks-display-2-2350861.html – for more details.

The cricket club is also seeking local sponsors for the event and for more details visit: www.tinyurl.com/cccbonfiresponsors

Those attending are not allowed to bring their own sparklers or alcohol to the event.

Parking in the ground is very limited so organisers have advised people to park nearby and walk to Chatburn Road.