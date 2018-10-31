Clitheroe church’s war memorial bells will mark armistice centenary

The 10 bells in St James’s Church, Clitheroe, have been in situ for almost 100 years.

They were erected by the church community at the end of the First World War as a memorial to those parishioners who gave their lives in The Great War.

A tablet in church records the names of these 29 men, and an additional nine from the Second World War.

Interestingly, the bells are not rung by the conventional method of several people pulling ropes, but by the use of a carillon (a kind of keyboard) that can be played by one person, and, as well as playing a peal, they can also play tunes, which they do every Sunday before the church’s regular services.

However, on Remembrance Sunday, as well as the usual ringing before the 10-30am service, they will be rung during the morning service as a memorial to mark the end of the 11am two minutes’ silence, exactly 100 years since the signing of the Armistice.

They will be rung again in the early afternoon, to join with the national celebration as bells across the country mark the national change from Remembrance in the morning to Thanksgiving for Peace in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, inside the church, there will be a video made by the children of St James’s CE Primary School explaining how they are marking the centenary of the end of The Great War, using poppies they have made themselves.

The congregation will observe their own remembrance in both prayers, the traditional silence, and the moving of wreaths and poppies from the war memorial to be laid at the cross at the front of church as the congregation refocus on God and commit themselves to working for peace. Rev. Mark Pickett, meanwhile, will be talking about the route to personal peace.

The church welcomes regulars and visitors to any of its services.