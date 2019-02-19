Clitheroe church's 'Pancake Party' will help educate children in Kenya

A Clitheroe church's popular "Pancake Party" is back again this Shrove Tuesday!

Families are warmly invited to enjoy an abundance of pancakes, games and fun at Clitheroe Community Church.

The church continues to support charities and initiatives in the community and will again this year be supporting the Solomon Project, which provides school meals for children in Kenya.

Many of these children are orphans because of tribal conflict and live on the streets. The meals provide an incentive to attend school and gain a better future for themselves and their communities.

The Grand’s Gap Team will be helping to make sure that there’s plenty of excitement at the Pancake Party. Local children may already be familiar with them through their involvement in schools.

They are spending a year in Clitheroe running activities through The Grand, schools and churches.

Esther Meyer (pictured on the right), one of the volunteers from Germany, said, ‘We love it in Clitheroe and have enjoyed getting to know the children and the culture. We’re especially excited to be helping raise money for the Solomon Project, as we’ve seen what a difference it makes for so many children."

Families with children of all ages are welcome to come along to Clitheroe Community Church, Millthorne Avenue, Clitheroe, BB7 2LE, between 3-30-5pm on Tuesday, March 5th.

The event is completely free although donations are invited for the Solomon Project.

For more details visit the church’s website at: www.clitheroecommunitychurch.co.uk.