Clitheroe church packed for centenary concert

As services to mark the centenary of the First World War draw closer, Chatburn and Clitheroe Branches of the Royal British Legion held a special concert and “magical” performance by the military band.

As darkness fell, many footsteps trod their path to St Mary’s Parish Church and the pews were soon full – hardly a seat remained in the balcony!

L/Cpl Thomson Cdt Thurtle L/Cpl Willis L/Cpl Ashton Clitheroe Detachment of Lancashire ACF

The lights dimmed, the Band of the Royal Armoured Corps fanfare blazed out and the concert began. The church resounded to a magical programme of music, from Walking with Heroes, Hymn To The Fallen and so much more.

The audience, including civic dignitaries and special guests, listened to readings of letters and memories of the First World War, beautifully read by the Clitheroe Detachment of Lancashire ACF, uniting the youth of today with the young men writing letters far from home a century ago.

Cadet Cpl Shervey assisted the RBL stall, while L/Cpl Willis welcomed people to the event.

The organisers were also grateful to local policeman, Sgt Peter Abbott for being part of the readings team, and to the MC for the evening, Town Crier Roland Hailwood.

Rev Andy Froud and Robert Scott Clitheroe Branch RBL

Summing up the event, spokesman Ruth Thompson said: “Having a military band here in Clitheroe is a great honour as there are only 21 military bands in the British forces today.

“It really was a special event and the organisers would like to thank the Rev. Andy Froud and the church congregation for the use of the beautiful church. A special thank you is also due to Jenny Czerwonka, who designed the poster and tickets and the many friends who helped decorate the church with giant poppies. Rotarians provided stewards, first aid and security.

“Thanks also go to St Mary’s Centre for selling and promoting the tickets. A huge vote of thanks go to Peter Norcliffe and his team at the Pendle Club for feeding the band members!”

Ruth added: “I am sure that all those who attended would like to thank Mandy Brennan, the Poppy Appeal organiser for Chatburn and District Branch of the Royal British Legion, together with Bob Scott from the Clitheroe Branch, and Susan Garner, the manager of the RBL in Clitheroe, for organising a very special evening.

Mayor of Clitheroe Town Council, Pam Dowson and Deputy Mayor of RVC Stella Brunskill with their special guests

“Above all, everyone concerned would like to thank all the people who came to the concert and supported the event.”