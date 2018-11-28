Clitheroe charity shop given new lease of life

Members of the local community attended the re-opening of Clitheroe's YMCA charity shop.



Edwin Booth, of Booths supermarket which leases the building to the YMCA, cut the ribbon to officially reopen the charity shop, watched by members of the local community. Clitheroe Town Crier Roland Hailwood also attended the event.

The Clitheroe shop, which has been operating in the area for the past nine years, is part of a network of YMCA charity shops across England and Wales,

Funds raised by sales of donated goods support young people both locally and nationally, with YMCA Blackburn benefiting directly.

YMCA Clitheroe charity shop’s area manager, Rachel Dillon, said: “YMCA Clitheroe charity shop is proud to be an important part of the local community and help to transform the lives of young people.

“The shop has been open for over nine years and it’s fantastic to see it being refreshed and brought inline with YMCA England and Wales' new branding.

“We would encourage people to come along, say ‘hello’ and take a look at the changes we have made.”

YMCA Clitheroe charity shop is part of YCMA England and Wales, the largest and oldest youth charity in the world.



To find out more about what YMCA does to help in your community, visit: www.ymca.org.uk



