Clitheroe celebrates its past with fabulous heritage event

Clitheroe villagers will step back in time to celebrate the area’s vivid past.

Shops will be transformed for Heritage High Street on Saturday, September 8th when a programme of displays, talks and trails with costumed characters will bring Clitheroe’s history alive.



The open day will also celebrate national and world history, with a festival theme of Extraordinary Women in memory of the fight for women’s right to vote.



Free trails will include Soldier Quest for young people, and Look and Find for children.



The trails can be collected from the Platform Gallery.