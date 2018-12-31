Clitheroe Castle treasure hunter wins goodie bag

A recent treasure hunt at Clitheroe Castle Museum has been won by a five-year–old visitor.

Ivy Wilson, from Bolton, was picked from 429 entries in a competition to find 17 witches hidden at the museum.

Ivy won a goodie bag full of items from the museum shop and was presented with a winner’s certificate.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “Our themed treasure hunt for younger visitors is extremely popular. Lots of younger visitors regularly take part, and there is a different theme for the hunt each month.

“It is a great way to encourage children to find out about the heritage of the local area.

“Families with children really do enjoy searching for the hidden toys and are having fun and learning at the same time.”

Admission is £4.40 for adults and £3.30 for concessions. Young people aged 13 to 18 and accompanied children up to the age of 12 go free.

For more information, please phone 01200 424568 or email clitheroecastle@lancashire.gov.uk

Alternatively, visit www.lancashire.gov.uk/museums.

Clitheroe Castle Museum is managed by Lancashire County Council’s museum service, on behalf of Ribble Valley Borough Council.