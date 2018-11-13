Clitheroe carol concert is local Christians’ Christmas present to residents

A unique live event organised by local Christians as their gift to residents this Christmas will be staged on Clitheroe Castle bandstand early next month.



Carols at the Castle, a totally free event during which hot chocolate and mince pies will be served, will be presented by Love Clitheroe on Saturday, December 1st, at 4-30pm.

This promises to be a real feel good festive event.

With backing music provided by Fuel, who are the resident band at Clitheroe’s The Grand, there will be a mixture of both traditional and modern carols during the open air concert.

The occasion will have a real festive feel with both the bandstand and some of the surrounding trees decorated with lights.

And it is envisaged that around 800 people will attend the event during which people will be able to follow the lyrics of carols off a big screen.

The Carols at the Castle event is being held on the same day as Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce’s Clitheroe Festival and the Rev. Andy Froud will be leading a walking nativity from Clitheroe’s Swan Courtyard at 4pm to Clitheroe bandstand.

The event is being staged by Love Clitheroe, which, for several years, has held the successful free barbecues on Clitheroe Castle field.

The events organised by Love Clitheroe are funded by churches across the town under the guidance of Clitheroe Christians in Partnership.

Carols at the Castle is also being supported by Clitheroe’s The Grand, with Dave Thornber from The Grand, explaining: “Following several successful Love Clitheroe barbecues being held in the town, church leaders have come together with the desire to further love and bless our town at Christmas, when there is always usually a cost to everything.

“The Carols at the Castle event is a free gift to the town at Christmas from local Christians.”

The event is also being supported by local businesses.

Its main sponsors are IWA Architects, while Sainsbury’s supermarket in Clitheroe has donated the hot chocolate and mince pies for the event.

• Local residents are being asked to video themselves singing the chorus of their favourite carol, before posting it on Facebook and nominating three others to complete the same challenge.

The “That’s My Carols At The Castle Challenge” has been launched in the run up to the Carols at the Castle concert to encourage people to have fun and really engage with the event.

Dave Thornber from The Grand explained: “We just wanted to do something that was a bit of fun and get the whole town involved and in the mood for the event.

“The Grand kicked it off on Friday, nominating a few partners: Ella Shaw, Good Foxy and Ribble FM.

“You can nominate a person, a family, a business, anyone or anything. It is just a bit of fun.”

To take part in the challenge, people are asked to: sing the chorus of their favourite carol; say “That’s My Carols At The Castle Challenge”; nominate and tag three others and upload to Facebook with these instructions.

For more details about Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce's Christmas Festival visit: https://www.clitheroeadvertiser.co.uk/news/christmas-festivities-galore-at-clitheroe-family-friendly-festival-1-9442017