Clitheroe cake artist's spectacular Easter creation for charity

A cake artist from Clitheroe famed for her appearances on Channel 4's Extreme Cake Makers programme has created a spectacular knitted Easter chicks cake for charity.



Rosie Cake Diva Rose Dummer was commissioned by national retailer Oak Furnitureland to create the Easter cake to celebrate the opening of its refurbished Cambridge store.

Rose with her spectacular creation.

The cake was subsequently donated to the Arthur Ranks Hospice charity based in Cambridge to help raise funds for its Time For Tea charity appeal.

Rose is currently taking part in filming for the new series of Channel 4’s Extreme Cake Makers programme which is on every week day at 5-30pm.

The show captures some beautiful shots from the outside and inside of Rose's Ribble Valley home while filming her from the beginning of the cake creation process – sketching the cake design, through to making the complicated and elaborate cakes and delivering it to the venues.

Rose said: “Oak Furnitureland Cambridge store gave me a real challenge with this cake commission. It was such a difficult cake to craft with so much chaos going on. Every tea cup and saucer is totally edible and is hand-made and painstakingly hand painted.

"The chicks were so much fun to make. This cake is meant to make people happy and making every naughty chick made me smile. I just hope that it also raises smiles from the staff, volunteers and patients at the Arthur Rank Hospice.”

Facts about the knitted Easter chicks cake:

· The cake is a lemon sponge cake filled with white chocolate ganache and buttercream;

· The teapot and all the cups and saucers are all edible, handcrafted and hand painted in edible paints;

· The teapot is made of rice crispie treats;

· The table is all cake and covered in a tablecloth made of icing;

· The knitted chicks are made of marshmallow and covered in sugar paste;

· The cake took five days to create and make.