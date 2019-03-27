Clitheroe building society's record-breaking year sees business increase to half-a-billion pounds

A growing building society with offices across Pendle, Burnley, and the Ribble Valley has reached a significant financial milestone, with its business now worth over half a billion pounds for the first time in the company's history.

Marsden Building Society - which is based in Nelson but which operates branches in Burnley, Clitheroe, and Colne - has celebrated a record performance in 2018 which has seen their assets increase by almost 9% to a staggering £514.2m.

Founded 159 years ago, the society now claims they are "resilient for future generations" and are in an "excellent financial position" following the introduction of more lending solutions to diversify their portfolio and help over 1,230 customers buy their own homes and support a further 1,818 customers in finding a safe place for their savings.

“It has been another busy and successful year: a year of growth, a year of investment, and a year of making the society stronger," said Rob Pheasey, Chief Executive of the Marsden. "I am immensely proud of what the Marsden team has achieved.

"Together, we’ve delivered a strong year of performance, both financially and with the organisational capability to support our future services," he added. "2019 will be an equally busy period for the Marsden, our continued success dependent upon the commitment and enthusiasm we bring as a team.”