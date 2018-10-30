Clitheroe brother and sister team celebrate 20 years in business together

A brother and sister team from Clitheroe will celebrate navigating 20 years in business together this month.



Siblings Daniel and Deborah Burke, who own and operate Lightworks Stained Glass from their studio on Lowergate supported by a small, but dedicated team of staff, say their successful partnership is a result of both bringing a different set of skills to the business.

A recently completed commissions, the design, production and installation of a new three metre diameter stained glass dome for The Regency Club in London.

“It’s quite something to think we’ve been working away in our little studio together for 20 years,” said Daniel, “but those years have literally flown by.

“It helps that we love what we do and though working with a sibling might not necessarily be for many people, with the different knowledge and skills we have, it certainly works for us.”

Lightworks specialises in the production of high-end bespoke new commissions and the restoration, conservation and production of existing stained, leaded and historic glazing.

It has clients including homeowners, churches, listed and historic property owners, architects, specialist restoration contractors and English Heritage from all over the country as well as abroad.

Daniel added: “Stained glass is an ancient craft but one that is still very relevant in the 21st Century.

“While we embrace social media and all of today’s modern tools, we are hugely thankful to be able to contribute to the continuation of a skill that, like all heritage crafts, remains defiantly analogue in a digital age.”

To celebrate two decades in business, Lightworks is holding an open day on Saturday, November 24th, from 9am until 3pm, at its Lowergate studio.

During the event there will be demonstrations throughout the day plus the opportunity to meet and chat with the Lightworks team.