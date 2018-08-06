Clitheroe bridal boutique owner's charitable donation

The owner of a bridal boutique in Clitheroe has donated a wedding dress worth £1.5k to the local Cancer Research shop.

Kimberley Anne, the managing director of Kimberley Anne Bridal Boutique, which is based in Swan Courtyard, has decided to donate a dress to charity every year around the anniversary of the opening of her boutique.

Kimberley Anne with her generous donation.

Saturday, August 4th, was the second anniversary of the business and to celebrate, Kimberley Anne chose to donate a dress called "Hepburn" by Charlotte Balbier, which retails at £1500, to Pat Kenyon, the manager of Clitheroe's Cancer Research shop on Friday.

"I want to be able to give back into the community and supporting this charity means a lot to me with close members of family surviving through cancer," said Kimberley Anne.

"I am so happy to be able to donate such a beautiful dress and I truly hope it makes a bride very happy. Pat has promised to let me know where the dress goes and I have offered my aftercare services to the bride that purchases the dress."