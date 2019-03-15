Clitheroe boutique's ladies' fashion show to raise funds for Lancashire Women

Burnley is gearing up to host a ladies' fashion show put on in conjunction between Lancashire Women and Clitheroe beauty store Your Style Boutique and promising a "fabulous evening of fun and frolics."

With 10% of sales from the show - which will feature items from Your Style Boutique's spring collection - going to Lancashire Women, the evening is sure to be a great way to pick up a few beauty tips whilst doing your bit for charity at the same time.

“We are really lucky to have Your Style Boutique supporting us with this event," said Adele Helm, Lancashire Women Burnley centre manager. "It's set to be a great fun night, whilst at the same time raising essential money for our charity.”

Taking place at Rosegrove Unity WMC, on Rossendale Road on Thursday 28th March from 7pm, tickets for the event are priced at £5 and can be purchased by contacting Adele on 0300 330 1354.