Clitheroe band set to fill the floor again for St Patrick's Day

This March, for the third year running, The Old School Room’s at SMSJ in Clitheroe are proud to present the return of Drop The Floor for an evening concert of rip roaring tunes, classic songs and the craic!



The concert will be held on Saturday, March 16th, in the Assembly Hall at the Lowergate venue and, as in previous years, will be a celebration of Irish music from the Clitheroe-based traditional four-piece powerhouse.

With a decidedly party atmosphere, the band will take to the stage to perform a special St. Patrick’s Day set featuring tunes and songs from their two well received albums Raise The Roof (2014) and Fairly Cookin’ (2018) alongside many of the well loved classic Irish standards.

“This event has quickly become one of our favourite gigs of the year," said Daniel Burke, of Drop The Floor. "There’s no better reward for us as a band than to see the audience up dancing, clapping, singing along and having a good time and, on the strength of the last two years, this audience are definitely up for a good time!”

The band are the beating heart of Irish traditional music in the Ribble Valley and can often be found playing in their natural habitat in the back room of the The New Inn on Parson Lane.

The group features Richard Moss (vocals, guitar and bouzouki), Martin Baptie (fiddle and vocals), Daniel Burke (tenor banjo and guitar) and the finest uilleann piper in Clitheroe, Steven Johnston (pipes and whistles).

For the last two years, this St. Patrick's Day event has been a complete sell out and tickets, priced at £8, are limited so don't delay!

They are available now from The Old School Rooms and Lightworks Stained Glass on Lowergate.

Doors open at 7-30pm and for further details about the band visit: www.dropthefloor.co.uk