Clitheroe 10-year-old finds all the hidden treasure

A young Clitheroe treasure hunter discovered all 19 Christmas elves during a recent search to claim victory and a goody bag of prizes.

Ten-year-old Thomas Duckworth was crowned winner of Clitheroe Castle Museum's competition hunt for December and is pictured with his sisters – Isabella and Amelia.

Thomas's grandma said that the children visit the museum frequently and enjoy doing the hunt. They also like the museum because they can see how Clitheroe looked in the past.

Claire Sutton, Lancashire County Council's museum manager at Clitheroe, said: "Families with children love searching for the 'hidden' toys within the museum and it's a great way to introduce the children to local heritage. Each month we have a different theme for the hunt."

Tickets for the museum cost £4-30 for adults, £3-20 for concessions. Accompanied children (aged 0-12) and young people (aged 13-18) are free of charge.

For more information, email clitheroecastle@lancashire.gov.uk or phone 01200 424568. Alternatively, go to www.lancashire.gov.uk and search under museums.

Clitheroe Castle Museum is managed by Lancashire County Council's museum service on behalf of Ribble Valley Borough Council.