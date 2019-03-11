Clarets stars show that teamwork is name of the game for new Burnley ambulance station

A new satellite ambulance station for the borough has been opened at Burnley General Teaching Hospital.



Clarets manager Sean Dyche and goalkeeper Tom Heaton officially opened the station at an event attended by ambulance staff, paramedics, first responders and civic guests.



The station, purpose-built on the Briercliffe Road side of Burnley General, replaces the previous base off Trafalgar Street in the town.



The building has additional space for comfort during rest breaks and a training room area to allow staff development and simulation.



Mr Peter White, chairman of the North West Ambulance Trust, said: “This new station is a really big deal for Burnley and Lancashire.



“Our service is all about being the best in the country, and this new station will help in that regard.



“We had been at the previous station for 45 years and there are some fond memories but this building is for the future.



“It is great to have Sean and Tom here because they remind us about teamwork. Here at North-West Ambulance Service we are all about playing for the name on the front of the shirt.



“These facilities are first class, and it’s important that we give our staff the best. I would liketo thank everyone for the life-saving work you do.”



Mr White also took time to thank the community first responders, adding “we could not manage without you.”

A mural in the new station

Tom Heaton spoke to the Express about his fond memories of Burnley General, where his first child was orn five years ago.

He said: "Burnley General is a special place for me. When I first came to Burnley I lived round the corner from here and my first child was born there. I'm incredibly impressed by the new ambulance station. It's great for the local community to have such modern facilities."