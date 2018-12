Burnley Football Club has issued a statement of condolence following the death of Chris Ternent, the son of former manager Stan Ternent.

The Clarets statement, issued on Sunday night, read:

"Burnley Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Chris Ternent, son of former manager Stan Ternent. The thoughts of everyone at Turf Moor are with Stan, son Dan and all the family at this time."