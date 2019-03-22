Clarets keeper Tom Heaton hoping to lend a hand on tonight's Question of Sport and England match

Clarets goalkeeper Tom Heaton will be hoping to lend a hand when he appears on the nation's screens tonight on popular quiz show 'A Question of Sport'.



The talented shot-stopper, currently on England duty, could even be starring on ITV at the same time tonight if he is picked to start in the Three Lions' European Championships qualifier against the Czech Republic which kicks off at 7-45pm.

The Burnley Football Club captain, who won his place back from Joe Hart at Turf Moor earlier this season, will appear alongside Toronto Wolfpack rugby league player Ashton Sims, Great Britain middle-distance runner Eilish McColgan and Olympic taekwondo silver medal winner Lutalo Muhammad.

The guests will join regular team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell and host Sue Barker on the quiz which will be broadcast on BBC One at 7-30pm.