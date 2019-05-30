Churches across Lancashire gather to launch 10 days of prayer

Lancashire is once again embracing the local, regional, national and international ecumenical prayer event, Thy Kingdom Come, led by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, which is back again for 2019.

This week, at a packed Crossgate Church in Preston, the regional, ecumenical, launch service took place. It included a welcome from Rt Rev. Philip North, Bishop of Burnley, and messages delivered by the Pastor of Crossgate Church, Ron Farrington and the Diocesan Director of Discipleship, Ruth Hassall.

For the fourth year running, Christians across the county are setting aside time, from Ascension Day to Pentecost, to pray specifically for people they know to come to know Jesus Christ, alongside fellow Christians in 114 countries across 65 different denominations.

‘Thy Kingdom Come’ is now truly ecumenical – meaning other Christian denominations are involved – and runs this year from today, Ascension Day, May 30 until June 9.

Denominations represented included independent churches, Anglicans, Catholics, Baptists, Methodists and the United Reform Church (URC).

The 10 days of prayer is bookended with the ecumenical launch service and a concluding Beacon Service on June 9, Pentecost Sunday, at 7.30pm at Blackburn Cathedral.

There will be a whole host of prayer events happening across Lancashire which people can attend and be a part of.

For more information about Thy Kingdom Come, visit www.thykingdomcome.global