Christmas toy appeal helping local children

The organisers of the 2018 Salvation Army Christmas Toy appeal, in conjunction with the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times, are asking the generous folk of the Ribble Valley to dig deep once again.

The appeal has already received many generous donations of toys for children to enjoy on Christmas morning.

But, explained Captain Elizabeth Smith of the Salvation Army, more help is needed: “We are so very grateful to the people who have donated some wonderful gifts for all ages so far, but we cannot emphasise enough that we have many families, with children of all ages, to help. We rely so heavily on the generosity of the amazing people in the Ribble Valley and they’ve never failed us in all the years that the appeal has been running.

“We have already seen generous local folk going out buying presents for under-privileged Ribble Valley families.

“We would encourage people to buy gifts for children aged between 12 and 16, especially boys. Very often we receive donations of LEGO aimed at that age range and it is greatly appreciated. Of course, stocking fillers, books, chocolates, make-up and toiletries for older children and teenagers are also essential.”

Donations can be taken to the Salvation Army shop in Lowergate and the Skipton Building Society in Market Place until Friday, December 21st.

Names are now being taken for the Salvation Army Christmas Day Luncheon. Anyone who might otherwise be alone is welcome to join in the fun, regardless of age or circumstance (including single parents with children). Volunteers provide a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

Anyone wanting to attend should contact Captain Elizabeth on 07709 351394.