Christmas festivities galore at Clitheroe family friendly festival

A record breaking elf gathering attempt is just one of the attractions at this year’s Christmas Festival in Clitheroe.



Staged on Saturday, December 1st, from 10am to 5pm there will be plenty of festive fun and seasonal activities organised by Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

Santa will be travelling around town on his sleigh before arriving at his grotto at the United Reformed Church on Moor Lane. He will be ready to receive visitors from 11am until 3-45pm.

In the afternoon, between 1-30 and 3-45pm in Clitheroe Castle grounds near to its entrance at Castlegate, there will be the opportunity for youngsters to enjoy a donkey ride.

At Clitheroe Castle Museum, meanwhile, there will be a “Santa’s Lost Presents” treasure hunt, and at Clitheroe Library there will be a craft making workshop from 10am to 4pm.

There will also be musical entertainment throughout the day including Clitheroe Town Band in the Swan Courtyard at 11am and live performances at the United Reformed Church plus festive stalls around the town.

The day will end with a walking nativity led by the Rev. Andy Froud starting in Swan Courtyard at 4pm and the “Elf Yourself” record breaking elf gathering attempt at Clitheroe Castle bandstand at 4-30pm with the chance to win a festive prize.

Many shops around the town will be offering mulled wine and festive treats throughout the day and Paint Pot, based in Clitheroe’s Swan Courtyard, is celebrating its 10th birthday.

Owen Phillips, president of Clitheroe Chamber of Trade and Commerce, said: “The Chamber of Trade is excited to be organising Clitheroe Christmas Festival once again this year.

“It’s sure to be a wonderful festive day for people to see the fantastic array of shops we have in Clitheroe from independents to more established chains.

“This year we have the ‘Elf Yourself’ theme were we are welcoming people coming to Clitheroe dressed as elves for the day.

“Our hope is to set a new Lancashire record for most Christmas elves in one place at a time!

“This will be held at 4-30pm in the bandstand. We are also really pleased to be working along side Love Clitheroe’s ‘Carols at the Castle’ event which will immediately follow the record attempt.

“The event is a perfect way to round off a festive day in Clitheroe.”

For further details about the Carols at the Castle event visit: https://www.clitheroeadvertiser.co.uk/news/clitheroe-carol-concert-is-local-christians-christmas-present-to-residents-1-9442015