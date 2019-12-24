Christmas duo bring festive magic to youngsters at Ribble Valley primary school

A visit from the Grinch rounded off a busy week before the Christmas break at St Peter's Primary School in Simonstone.

The Grinch was accompanied by Cindy-Lou as part of a surprise for the pupils organised by the parent teacher association.

Each class spent half an hour with the Christmas duo, sharing festive stories and the Grinch explained how his heart grew three sizes so he could appreciate and enjoy the festive season.

Each child had their photograph taken with the duo as a keepsake of the magical day.

The children took part in a carol service at St John's Church in Read, their own school nativity and Christmas performance and a special Christmas dinner.