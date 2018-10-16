Christine at No. 10 to raise plight of rural towns

A field nurse swapped Clitheroe for the bright lights of London to visit 10 Downing Street and highlight the challenges facing rural businesses.

On behalf of the Ribble Valley’s field nurse team, Christine Parkinson, attended the first Rural Business Group round table meeting at 10 Downing Street.

The Field Nurse is pictured with others working within rural businesses. (s)

Christine met with the Prime Minister’s representative Niamh Mulholland and the theme of the meeting was “Rural Business” with a more specific focus on how, as rural businesses, we can contribute to reinvigoration of small rural towns, villages and backwaters through the growth of enterprise in all its forms.

The Field Nurse Trust was set up in 2016 by local individuals with a common purpose of reducing the identified risks of physical and mental health of those living in rural areas. Since then the project has been going from strength-to-strength.

The main aim of this project is to provide health advice to the rural community, signposting people to appropriate services.

It is currently facilitated by two employed, experienced registered nurses and one health care assistant, through the medium of drop-in clinics run at Clitheroe and Brock Auction Marts every Tuesday and Gisburn Auction Mart every Thursday.

Christine met with others working within rural business throughout all parts of the country. She, along with the other attendees, discussed the challenges that rural businesses face or have faced in business. A constructive and lively discussion took place about how the Government could potentially help or assist in addressing some of these challenges. Speaking about the event, Christine said: “This was a very positive meeting and I would like to thank the Rural Business group for inviting me attend.”

In addition, the Field Nurse team were absolutely delighted to be crowned runner-up in the North’s Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project of the Year category of the Rural Business Awards 2018/19 held earlier this month.