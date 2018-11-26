Choir set to bring joy to Valley

Ribble Valley Choir and Orchestra are rehearsing for their free festive “Joy to the World 2018” concert to be held next month.

This is a concert for all ages celebrating Christmas and recalling events throughout the past year.

As well as special items for the choir and orchestra, there are carols for the audience to sing and a sketch and poems will provide some fun.

The event, sponsored by Clitheroe Christians in Partnership, involves all the churches in Clitheroe and will be held at Trinity Methodist Church and Community Hub, Parson Lane, Clitheroe, on December 9th, from 6-30pm to 7-45pm.

Steuart Kellington, musical director of the choir, said: “This will be the eighth concert in the Joy to the World series, which has proved very popular as a town event. My own celebration of Christmas starts with this concert and I obtain great satisfaction and pleasure from conducting the choir and orchestra. The concert will be attended by the Mayor of Ribble Valley and the Mayor of Clitheroe.”

Free invitation tickets containing details of the event are available from Clitheroe Library and the Platform Gallery, but the concert is free to attend with or without the invitation tickets. A collection will be taken to support action through Christian Aid. Refreshments will be available after the concert.