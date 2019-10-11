Children invite visitors and former pupils to step back in time at Ribble Valley village school

Children at a village school have turned back the hands of time to find out what life was like in their community in the past.

Years three and four students at Sabden Primary have been looking at the timeline of the school which was one of the first to be independent from a church in 1837.

Children in years five and six have been finding out about the cotton industry and how the mills played such a vital part in the daily life of the village.

As part of the project the children have had the opportunity to meet with past pupils, look at original photographs and log books and they have experienced first hand what life would have been like working at Quarry Bank Mill.

The school is to hold a heritage morning on Saturday, November 2nd, from 10am to noon where visitors and ex students will have the chance to see pictures of old Sabden.

Visitors will also see the work the children have created this half term as part of the history project.

Tours of the school will be held and food and hot drinks will be available.

Anyone who would like more information is asked to ring the school on 01282 771000.