Children cook up the perfect festive recipe

Pupils at a Clitheroe primary cooked up the perfect recipe for Christmas during their school nativity.

Entitled “A Christmas Recipe” the nativity starred a cook, played by Alfie who was assisted by a dog and a cat, played by Ruby and Lola, who together set about creating the ultimate Christmas recipe.

There were plenty of ingredients to stir in including a pinch of presents, a hint of angels, a few robins, several snowflakes and even Father Christmas.

All the ingredients were stirred into the mix, one by one, until there was just one vital ingredient left to add – baby Jesus in the manger. And finally they had it – the recipe for a perfect Christmas.

Children in Early Years and Key Stage 1 performed two evening shows as well as an afternoon performance of A Christmas Recipe to family and friends.