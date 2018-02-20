Children are literally rocking and learning at Grand sessions

For those about to rock we salute you ... the Grand’s Rock and Learn sessions are proving a gigantic hit with Ribble Valley mums, babies and toddlers.



Rock and Learn powers up each Friday during term time with happy singing, dancing, puppets, nursery rhymes and rock songs to help toddlers and babies at the beginning of their learning experience.

“We play a rock version of Humpty-Dumpty that sounds like Metallica,” said Children’s Educator Harriet Gore, who runs the Rock and Learn classes at the Grand Theatre.

“Children are literally rocking and learning.”

Harriet added: “I’m a mum of two boys and children always love a strong beat, they react to all sort of sounds and Rock and Learn is designed to unleash the potential in young children. It is a lot of fun, but at the same time the child is engaged, either through music, stories or by sensory touch with spinning hoops, balloons, mini pom poms and tiny footballs. It is all about sight and touch, and we make what is a structured class a lot of fun.”

She continued: “The Grand is a lovely environment to meet and we’ve had an incredible response from the parents, as well as proud grandparents coming to see their grandchildren play and learn at Rock and Learn. It is a really lovely thing to see babies, sometimes only days old, and toddlers interacting like that to sounds and music.”

Suzanne Boden, who brings her son Jimi to Rock and Learn, said: “I’ve been taking Jimi to Rock and Learn since it started at the Grand. Jimi is 21 months, but he looks forward to it every week, and he is fascinated by the water feature in reception. Jimi loves dancing, but Rock and Learn is not just a music class, it is very educational too.”

Family Time Rocks is for aged one to five year olds, with two sessions on a Friday from 9-30 to 10-15am and 10-30 to 11-15am.

Teddy Bear Rocks, also on a Friday, are for newborns and toddlers, from 11-30am to 12-15pm and from 12-30 to 1-15pm.

Grand Theatre spokesman Dave Thornber said: “To be engaging with so many local families has really enriched our programme at the Grand.”

Rock and Learn is free for babies up to 17 weeks and recognised special educational needs. Otherwise, £4.50 per family (not per child). Registration takes place 15 minutes before each session and times may be subject to change. Contact 01200 421599 or www.thegrandvenue.co.uk or Harriet at info@rocknlearn.co.uk

The Grand hosts a moving show on tomorrow (Friday), produced by Rossendale based theatre company Horse and Bamboo.

Using masks, puppetry, films and music, The Moonwatcher tells a story of a first generation immigrant family travelling and settling in Lancashire through the eyes of a young girl from Pakistan, with a musical score provided by jazz musican Arun Ghosh (7pm)

The spirit of Madchester comes to town on March 17th, when doppelgangers True Order and the Happy Mondaze feature in a Factory Records double header: Manchester Music Special.