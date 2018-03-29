Chess club still awaiting victory

Clitheroe chess club is still looking for its first victory in almost two months.

The B team travelled to Rossendale to face their C team, but once again the top player for the B team was unavailable.

Clitheroe began badly when board three player Ray Sutcliffe made a mistake and lost. John Moxham then won his board four game to level the match.

However a loss of concentration proved fatal for board one Eric Mansfield and this was followed by a gradual overpowering of Keith Melling on board two.

With the score 3 - 1 to Rossendale the match was lost but board five player Colin Knight won his game to make the final score 3 - 2 .