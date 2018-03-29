Chess club still awaiting victory

Lady Luck hasn't been on the side of Clitheroe Chess Club.
Clitheroe chess club is still looking for its first victory in almost two months.

The B team travelled to Rossendale to face their C team, but once again the top player for the B team was unavailable.

Clitheroe began badly when board three player Ray Sutcliffe made a mistake and lost. John Moxham then won his board four game to level the match.

However a loss of concentration proved fatal for board one Eric Mansfield and this was followed by a gradual overpowering of Keith Melling on board two.

With the score 3 - 1 to Rossendale the match was lost but board five player Colin Knight won his game to make the final score 3 - 2 .