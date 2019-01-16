Chess club appeal for new members

A chess club in Clitheroe is appealing for new members after not having enough players in its first match of the new year.

“With only one new member joining in the last 12 months and two leaving, the club is at full stretch to raise two teams of five,” said player Eric Mansfield, who explained that the club’s A and B team were playing against each other. “One player was visiting family in America and this meant that the B team was reduced to four only.”

The match went according to the form book with wins for David Talbot, Keith Melling, Eric Mansfield, and Colin Knight whilst John Moxham, Ian Tapley, Karl Barnsley and Pat Talbot were the defeated opposition.

The club is hoping to attract more players, who can find out more at the Swan and Royal Hotel in Clitheroe any Tuesday evening from 7-30pm. Alternatively, call Eric on 01200 423364.

“Surely there must be chess players in amongst the many occupants of the new homes in Ribble Valley,” Eric added.