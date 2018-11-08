Cheers to Burnley brewery for crafting ale to help Ribble Valley group commemorate 100th anniversary of Armistice of World War One

Burnley based Moorhouse's Brewery has crafted a special commemorative cask ale to mark 100 years since the First World War Armistice in 1918.

And, in support of the Royal British Legion, 10 pence of every pint sold of Moorhouse’s ‘Armistice’ will go to ‘Whalley Remembers’ – a series of fundraising commemorations to mark the significant anniversary.

The idea came from Whalley resident Cliff Ball and includes a heritage walk to unveil a series of blue plaques associated with World War One, a lantern walk led by uniformed organisations, a concert in Whalley village hall, a beacon lighting on Whalley Nab and a parade and service of thanksgiving at Whalley Parish Church on Remembrance Sunday.

The special amber ale is available in a select number of pubs for a limited time, including: The Dog Inn, Whalley and The Railway Inn at Hapton,

Moorhouse’s Brewery Managing Director Lee Williams said: “We wanted to both recognise those men and women who have served for their country and also raise money for this great cause with our Armistice ale.

" ‘Whalley Remembers’ has brought the local community together, and the work which the team has done has been remarkable.

"We’re happy Moorhouse’s can contribute to this in whatever small way.”

Cliff said he was "enormously thankful" for the support of Moorhouse’s Brewery adding: "Over the past few months we’ve seen a tremendous effort from our local community to honour the 100th anniversary of the Armistice.

"We’re grateful to each and every person who has contributed along the way in raising money for the Royal British Legion.

"We hope many will join us on Sunday to commemorate our fallen heroes.”