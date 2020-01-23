Chart topping pop star Olly Murs backs campaign to raise cash for popular Ribble Valley delivery driver struck down by sepsis

Chart topping pop star Olly Murs is supporting the family of a well known and much loved Ribble Valley delivery driver who has been struck down by the deadly sepsis bug.

Olly, who first found fame on ITV's X Factor and has had two number one hits, tweeted out an appeal this morning for people to support a fund raising campaign to help dad of one, Dave Cram, who had to have his leg amputated after contracting sepsis.

Ribble Valley residents and businesses are rallying to help popular delivery driver Dave Cram who has been struck down by the deadly sepsis bug. (photo courtesy of Lee Cram)

The fund raising campaign has already raised £23,875 towards its £50,000 target to help Dave, who is affectionately known as Kenny.

The first £10,000 was raised in just eight hours when devastating news about Dave (40) spread across Lancashire. And it looks like generous Olly has donated £2,000 to the fund also.

And residents and businesses across the Ribble Valley, where Dave, who is affectionately known as 'DPD Dave' has worked for several years as a delivery driver for DPD, have pulled out all the stops to help him.

Katherine Turner of Stonyhurst, who has been helping to co-ordinate the fund raising and and donations, said: "Dave is so well known by hundreds of people and he is such a popular and well liked person.

"Everyone has been left shocked and very upset by what had happened to him, some have been in tears when they heard they news.

"And so many have come forward with donations and offers of help. The response has been amazing and just shows was a fantastic community we have here."

Although he lives in Blackpool, Dave is a regular sight across the Ribble Valley on a daily basis making deliveries to homes and businesses in Whalley, Hurst Green, Stonyhurst, Barrow, Sabden and Billington.

Katherine added: "So many of us have got to know Dave, he is very much part of our community.

"He is a lovely, likeable man who works hard and always goes out of his way to do his job and helps people. If he has a parcel to deliver for someone and they aren't at home he will take it their workplace, he is that dedicated.

"He is always smiling and always gives you a cheery wave. And he loves dogs and always has treats to give them."

Katherine has been inundated with messages of support and help from dozens of people which she plans to gather together and send to Dave and his family to show the swell of support for them.

Dave is currently in the intensive care unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month with sepsis resulting in multiple organ failure, four cardiac arrests and the amputation of his left leg at the hip.

Laura Harvie, the best friend of Dave's wife Keeley created the page in efforts to provide as much support as possible for the family and donations began to flood in immediately.

The money raised will be used to support Kenny and his family through the difficulties they face, including making his three-bedroom terraced Blackpool home more accessible and adapted to his needs after his amputation surgery.