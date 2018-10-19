Charity bike ride raises £1.3k for heart foundation

A charity bike ride by two friends in memory of one of their mums and a work colleague raised £1,300 for The British Heart Foundation.

Earlier this year, Wayne Taylor and Neil Tattersall cycled from Scarborough to Blackpool covering 140 miles in 8.5 hours to raise money for the Foundation in memory of Wayne's mum, Patricia, and 3M work colleague and friend, Colin Bartlett.

The fundraising cyclists in Blackpool.

Wayne and Neil were joined by Henry Ollerenshaw and Mick Bond at The Green Jersey bike shop in Clitheroe who cycled with them to Blackpool.

A big thank you has been expressed to Nick Pollard, Carole, 3M UK Plc and work colleagues, staff at The Green Jersey bike shop plus family and friends for their sponsorship.