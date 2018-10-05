Celebrating a total of 240 years’ service

Six dedicated Clitheroe employees are celebrating an impressive milestone of 240 years' combined service.

The loyal Hanson Cement staff members have worked at the Clitheroe Ribblesdale branch for 40 years.

They are quarry man Michael Nixon, maintenance fitters Howard Dinsdale and Frank Telese, operations improvement engineer David Hothersall, laboratory supervisor Gary Scott and mechanical engineer Chris Murray.

Paying tribute to their hard work and long service, plant manager, Terry Reynolds, said: “Forty years service is a fantastic achievement and speaks volumes about the commitment and loyalty of our team at Ribblesdale. “We are proud that you are part of our team and look forward to your continued support and commitment to our site. A big thank you from me on behalf of Hanson Cement.” Pictured (from left) Gary (kneeling), Michael (standing), Chris, Frank, David and Howard.