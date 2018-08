Do you know these men?

Police are appealing for information after a burglary, which happened in Langho on August 13th.

Do you recognise this man?

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We would to talk to either of the males in these pictures in connection with what happened. Please could anyone with any information that could identify them e-mail PC Birchall on 4626@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or alternatively ring 101 quoting log number LC-20180813-0185."