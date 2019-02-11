CCTV footage of man police wish to speak to in relation to Clitheroe shop thefts

Do you recognise this man?

Ribble Valley Police would like to speak to him in relation to thefts from town centre businesses overnight Thursday into Friday.

Police have released the CCTV footage

Read more: Callous thieves raid six Clitheroe shops

PC Cath Towler, of Clitheroe Police said: "Please could anyone help me to identify this male who we know has broken into several town centre business properties overnight 7th to 8th February. The offender has targeted petty cash and charity boxes. If you have any information, please call me on 101 or 07816215793."