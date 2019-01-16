Caring Ribble Valley charity celebrates 30 year anniversary

An evening of celebrations will be held for the charity Ribble Valley Crossroads Care which has now reached 30 years caring for carers and their loved ones throughout the Ribble Valley.

Celebrations will be held at Clitheroe Cricket Club on Chatburn Road on the evening of February 9th and will include dancing to live music, supper and much more.

Everyone is welcome to attend the celebrations including staff present and past, friends, supporters and any other people who would like to support the charity which is based at Bellman Mill, Salthill Road, Clitheroe, and has been rated as “good” by the independent regulator – the Care Quality Commission.

Any money raised will be used towards the charity’s “Time for You” sessions which provide respite for those living with dementia.

For more information about the evening people are asked to call Grace on 01200 422104 or email grace.h@crossroadscareribblevalley.co.uk