'Caring' Burnley pensioner dies in hospital after Sawley accident

A 80-year-old woman from Burnley described as a "thoughtful and caring person" has died after a collision on the A59 at Sawley.

The incident happened at about 10-10am on December 8th when a Volvo V60 travelling South West lost control and collided with a Mitsubishi Colt travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Annie Smale (80), suffered internal injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. She died on Saturday.

Annie's family have paid tribute. They said: “Annie was a caring, thoughtful person who couldn't do enough for everyone around her. She cared for her family all her life. She will be dearly missed by all her family and everyone who knew her.”

The driver of the Volvo, a 46-year-old man from the Ribble Valley, suffered serious injuries and was treated at Royal Blackburn Hospital. A seven-year-old girl travelling in the Volvo suffered minor injuries and was later discharged from hospital.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died at this sad time.

“We are continuing to appeal for information following the collision. If you can assist our enquiries, please come forward.”

Anyone with information about the collision should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0550 of December 8.