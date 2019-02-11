Car stolen in Padiham burglary recovered after police appeal

Police are continuing to appeal for information to locate this car
A white Audi A3 S-Line stolen over the weekend has been found.

As previously reported, police appealed for the public's assistance to find two expensive vehicles - a white Audi A3 S-Line, vehicle registration number PJ66 LHE. The second is a grey Audi Q3 S-Line, registration number PJ17 RNV, stolen Friday into Saturday from the town.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "Further to our earlier appeal we are pleased to report that one of the vehicles has been located. A grey Audi Q3 S-Line, registration: PJ17RNV is still outstanding.

"If you have any information, please call Police 101 or 999 quoting log number 0557 of the 9th February 2019."