Canal boat trip was plain sailing for Ribble Valley care home residents

Residents from a Clitheroe care home pushed the boat out on a canal trip.

Ten residents from the Beech Grove Care Home enjoyed the day trip thanks to the Skipton and Craven Action for Disabilty, known as SCAD.

And the residents, who were aged between 71 and 101, thoroughly enjoyed a sail along the canal in a specially adapted boat which had a lift to the lower deck and full accessible bathroom facilities.

The party, who were joined by staff from the home, enjoyed a picnic on board and enjoyed it so much they decided to embark on a second trip out on the barge.

The home is now preparing to host a bonanza family day on Bank Holiday Monday, August 26th, between 11am and 4pm when several local businesses will have stalls with lots of treats.

A day for all the family to enjoy, the aim of the event is also to raise funds for residents' activities.