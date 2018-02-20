Can you spare two hours of your time to volunteer?

Volunteers across the Ribble Valley are being urged to come forward to help Marie Curie hand out the charity’s iconic daffodil pins.

Residents would need to give just two hours of their time to hand out daffodils in return for donations.

The charity is hoping to get more people than ever wearing the daffodil pin this March during its annual fundraiser the Great Daffodil Appeal.

Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Lancashire, Danielle Richards said: “Volunteering to collect donations in return for daffodil pins is a fun and easy way to get involved in the local community. You can collect with a friend or partner and know that you are helping Marie Curie be there when we are needed most. Just two hours of collecting makes a real difference to the lives of people living with terminal illnesses.”

The charity particularly needs help at Sainsbury’s on Moor Lane, Clitheroe, on Saturday, February 24th, and Sunday, February 25th.

There will also be a Clitheroe Street Collection on March 17th, which volunteers are needed for.

For more details visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or contact Danielle Richards on 01254 855044/ danielle.richards@mariecurie.org.uk