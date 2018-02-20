Can you loan Ribble Valley actress a chip pan?

Actress Joanna Lavelle, who is based in Whalley, is sending out an urgent appeal to Ribble Valley residents for a chip pan for a forthcoming production of “Shirley Valentine” by Liverpool playwright, Willy Russell.

“I desperately need a chip pan for the first act” said Joanna.

The play is about a Liverpool housewife whose hope and self-confidence have been badly shattered by school, marriage and life.

She dreams of getting away and one day her friend Jane gives her the opportunity to travel to Greece for a fortnight’s holiday and then everything changes.

“It’s a wonderfully written play, with warmth, humour and pathos. I think everyone can identify with the yearning to get away from the daily routines of life that make us lose sight of who we really are,” said Joanna.

The play opens with Shirley preparing tea for her, husband, Joe. Chips and egg are on the menu but without a chip pan there could be a problem.

So if anyone can help with the loan of a chip pan please contact Joanna on 07736 704664.

“Shirley Valentine” will be performed at Whalley Village Hall on Saturday, March 3rd.

Tickets cost £6 and are available online via www.whalleyvillagehall.org.uk Saturday events, or from Whalley Post Office and Jim’s Garage, King Street, Whalley.

This amateur production of “Shirley Valentine” is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Ltd.