Camera club’s new format for competition entries

Competitions at Ribblesdale Camera Club were felt to be victims of their own success as the high standard of many competition entries were a bit daunting for new members and the inexperienced, writes Ken Geddes.

The club decided to divide their projected images into two groups, “A” and “B” – the “A” for those who took their competitions very seriously and the “B” for those who just wanted to show the club what they do and get a few useful tips from the judge.

Cold at New Brighton by Garry Williamson.

The two classes have self selection and there is no promotion or relegation. Just different approaches.

This new format was judged by Dave Bibby from Cleveleys. The prints section was won by chairman Steve Proctor with Boatman and the Navvy with Clare Drew’s Dance Trio in second place.

Group A of the Projected Digital Images (PDI’s for short!) was won by Gary Williamson’s witty Cold at New Brighton, while Lesley Marklew’s remarkable shot of a space age window cleaner – Reaching Out was a very worthy winner of Group B.

The club meets at The Pavilion, Grindleton, on Tuesday nights at 7-30pm.

Reaching Out by Lesley Marklew.

On December 12th, the Lancashire and Cheshire Union’s Folio of the best prints from their 2017 competition will be shown.